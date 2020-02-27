Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
February 27, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
February 27, 2020
arrowPress Releases
February 27, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Plague Inc. pulled from Chinese App Store over 'illegal' content

Plague Inc. pulled from Chinese App Store over 'illegal' content

February 27, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
February 27, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Production, Business/Marketing

The Cyberspace Administration of China has removed Plague Inc. from the country's App Store over the inclusion of "illegal" content. Developer Ndemic confirmed the news in a blog post, and said the situation has been taken out of its control. 

The decision by Chinese authorities to pull Plague Inc. from sale comes after the title received a huge influx of players. It reportedly became the top-selling app in China earlier this year, with interest in the title spiking as a result of the coronavirus outbreak that began in Wuhan.

Ndemic has already been forced to issue a statement explaining that Plague Inc., which asks players to wipe out the human race by cooking up a fictional virus, probably isn't the best way to brush up on current real-world events -- even if it does have some educational merits.

The studio explained it doesn't know whether the game has been pulled because of its newfound coronavirus connection, and indicated the Cyberspace Administration has yet to offer a concrete explanation for the game's sudden removal.

"It’s not clear to us if this removal is linked to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak that China is facing. However, Plague Inc.’s educational importance has been repeatedly recognized by organizations like the CDC and we are currently working with major global health organizations to determine how we can best support their efforts to contain and control COVID-19," said Ndemic.

"We are working very hard to try and find a way to get the game back in the hands of Chinese players -- we don’t want to give up on you -- however, as a tiny independent games studio in the UK, the odds are stacked against us. Our immediate priority is to try and make contact with the Cyberspace Administration of China to understand their concerns and work with them to find a resolution."

Related Jobs

Double Fine Productions
Double Fine Productions — San Francisco, California, United States
[02.26.20]
Finance Analyst
Shiver Entertainment
Shiver Entertainment — Miami, Florida, United States
[02.26.20]
Game Programmer/Software Engineer
innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[02.26.20]
Senior 3D Artist &ndash; Warlords of Aternum
Health Scholars
Health Scholars — Westminster, Colorado, United States
[02.26.20]
Lead Unity Software Engineer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image