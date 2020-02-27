Metal Gear creator Hideo Kojima to receive BAFTA Fellowship award

Hideo Kojima will be honored with the prestigious BAFTA Fellowship award at the British Academy Games Awards in April.

The lifetime achievement award is the highest honor the Academy can bestow, and recognizes "an outstanding and exceptional contribution to film, games or television."

Kojima is best known as the influential auteur behind the Metal Gear series and more recently Death Stranding, which was the debut release of his newly formed independent studio Kojima Productions.

"Thank you very much for this precious BAFTA Fellowship award. I am very honored, and would like to take this moment to reflect on the many predecessors that came before me, as I deeply respect their contributions to entertainment, whether in movies, television, or games," commented Kojima.

"I would also like to thank those who have supported me over the years and I will continue my commitment to creating new and innovative ways that will push the world of ‘play’ entertainment forward."

Previous recipients of the award include Tim Schafer, John Carmack, Gabe Newell, Peter Molyneux, and Shigeru Miyamoto.