Video: Procedural level design in XCOM 2

In this 2018 GDC talk, Firaxis Games' Brian Hess explains how the development team of XCOM 2 survived the transition to procedural level design.

It was an in-depth, behind-the-scenes look at how Firaxis navigated the perilous waters of implementing procedural level design techniques during development of XCOM 2, and Hess shared a slew of interesting insights gleaned from leaving the hand-crafted levels of 2012's XCOM: Enemy Unknown behind.

It was a fascinating session filled with useful learnings, and now you can watch it for free over on the official GDC YouTube channel!

