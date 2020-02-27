Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

February 27, 2020
Blastlands: Team Combat dev Strange Quest is closing down

February 27, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
Strange Quest, the Swedish developer behind mobile games like Go-Go Grenade, is closing its doors after 3 years.

Strange Quest CEO Adam Schaub shared the unfortunate news in a LinkedIn post (via Pocket Gamer), saying that leadership was left with no choice after efforts to secure funding fell through.

“We recently released and tested our fourth game which showed really promising metrics but unfortunately it was too little too late and our runway has come to an end,” writes Schaub. “Despite massive efforts to craft a funding solution that would enable us to continue we have now arrived at the point where I don’t have any other choice but to close our doors and shut down operations.”

