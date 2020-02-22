Get a job: Insomniac Games is hiring a VFX Artist

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: Burbank, California

Are you Insomniac Games next VFX artist? We are searching for someone to create FX to work and assist in gameplay, environment, and cinematics of the game.

Essential Duties and Responsibilities include the following:

Create, design and implement real-time particle effects using both static and animating 2D/3D elements

Place effects throughout levels and cinematics

Paint particle and decal textures

Create simulations for gameplay elements

Create FX shaders with node-based shader networks

Create FX textures (color, normal, specular, ambient occlusion, height, and incandescent maps.)

Create simple geometry and assign UV's.

Optimize FX for framerate and memory.

Collaborate with other departments to ensure that FX are implemented appropriately in the game engine.

Work with Art Director to maintain FX art direction for game.

Ability to work independently and with minimal oversight: Understands and adds to the overall art style of game.

Orchestrates FX events involving layering and timing of different FX to create a believable scene.

Other duties may be assigned

Education and/or Experience:

Bachelor's degree (B.A.) from a four-year college or university; or two to four years related experience and/or training; or equivalent combination of education and experience.

Proficient in Maya, competent working with joints and locators, keyframing, rigid body simulations, hard surface modeling, and UV mapping.

Proficient in Photoshop for painting and editing textures.

Proficient with node-based shader networks.

Knowledge of other visual effects software a plus.

Other Skills: Good people skills, collaborative attitude, and good observation skills and ability to use reference materials. Ability to work independently. Proficient Animation and timing skills. Solid traditional arts background a plus.

