Modus Games' narrative puzzler Lost Words becomes 'First on Stadia' exclusive

Modus Games' narrative puzzler Lost Words becomes 'First on Stadia' exclusive

February 28, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
February 28, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
Google Stadia has managed a small win today after publisher Modus Games revealed its upcoming release Lost Words: Beyond the Page will launch exclusively on the streaming platform. 

The 2D narrative adventure is being developed by Sketchbook Games and Fourth State, and features a story written by acclaimed scribe Rhianna Pratchett. 

As reported by VentureBeat, the 'First on Stadia' title will launch for the platform on March 27, and will remain a Stadia exclusive for one year before eventually arriving on the Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PS4, and PC. 

It might only be a minor victory for Google, but it's a notable one given the company has recently come under fire from Stadia owners who claimed they had been left in the dark by the tech giant following the platform's launch.

Towards the end of January, Stadia users voiced their concerns on Reddit and claimed Google had failed to fulfil a number of promises with regards to game announcements and feature updates, ultimately positing that the company had "over sold and under delivered." 

Since then, Google has rolled out Stadia support on 19 non-Google Pixel smartphones and announced its free tier will arrive at some point in the 'next few months.' Other games including SteamWorld Dig and The Division 2 have also been announced for the platform.

