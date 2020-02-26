Video: Understanding the illusion of choice in game design

In this 2016 GDC talk, Epic Games' Jim Brown examines the psychological and biological underpinnings of how people make choices, and how you can apply these insights to your work making games.

It was an intriguing talk because Brown pulled examples from shipped games to show how and when developers use these 'rules' to influence and impact player behavior.

If you missed seeing it in person, good news: now you can watch it for free over on the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.



Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page.