Longtime Call of Duty dev and co-studio head Jason Blundell departs Treyarch

Jason Blundell, a longtime force behind Call of Duty’s various Zombies modes, has announced his departure from Treyarch.

“After thirteen fantastic, action-packed years, I am moving on from Treyarch,” writes Blundell.

“During my time at the studio, I’ve been privileged to work on a variety of projects, wearing many hats along the way, with my time on the Zombies team proving to be quite special. It's a team comprised of some of the most creative and talented developers in the industry, many of whom you never see because they're behind the scenes shaping the direction of each experience.”

Blundell joined the team during the development of Call of Duty 3 and has lent his talents as a producer and game director to a total of seven Call of Duty releases to-date.

Many of his efforts have seen him at the head of each entry’s Zombies mode, most recently for Call of Duty: Black Ops 3, while 2018 saw him assume the role of co-studio head alongside Dan Bunting and Mark Gordon.