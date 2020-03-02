Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Hinterland Studio pulls The Long Dark from Nvidia GeForce Now

March 2, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
Hinterland Studio has pulled its survival title The Long Dark from Nvidia's cloud streaming service GeForce Now. 

Outlining the decision Twitter, game producer Raphael van Lierop explained Nvidia didn't actually ask permission to bring The Long Dark to GeForce Now, prompting the studio to request its removal.

"Sorry to those who are disappointed you can no longer play The Long Dark on GeForce Now," he wrote. "Nvidia didn't ask for our permission to put the game on the platform so we asked them to remove it.

"Please take your complaints to them, not us. Developers should control where their games exist. They offered us a free graphics card as an apology, so maybe they'll offer you the same thing."

The news comes a few weeks after both Activision and Bethesda removed the bulk of their games from GeForce Now, which crossed 1 million signups during a free trial period back in February. 

One of the biggest selling points of the platform is that it lets users bring over their existing game libraries from services like Steam, Uplay, Battle.net, and the Epic Games Store -- although it's a feature that has seemingly caught some developers and publishers off guard. 

