Free-to-play PS4 and PC game Let it Die surpasses 6 million downloads

Let it Die, the tower-climbing hack-and-slash from Grasshopper Manufacture and GungHo Online Entertainment, has officially surpassed 6 million downloads across all platforms.

The free-to-play game launched for PlayStation 4 back in late 2016, and later arrived on PC in 2018. Since launch, Let it Die has seen a somewhat steady trajectory toward this latest milestone; the game cleared 3 million downloads before the end of its first year and surpassed 4 million downloads a little over two years ago.

“We owe it entirely to our dedicated fanbase, our ‘senpais’, for getting behind Let it Die and making this milestone possible. The journey with them has been a pleasure as we have watched the game grow,” reads a statement from Kazuki Morishita, president and CEO of publisher GungHo Online Entertainment.