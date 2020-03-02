Zordix acquires mobile dev Invictus Games

Invictus Games, the Hungarian mobile game developer behind the likes of Give It Up! and Froggy Jump, has been acquired by publisher and developer Zordix.

The deal sees Zordix acquiring 100 percent of the shares in Invictus. Exact terms of that arrangement weren’t offered alongside the news, though two Invictus founders, Tamas Kozak and Akos Divianszky, are both set to continue to lead the studio’s day-to-day following the acquisition.

“The company is an important addition in our acquisitions-driven growth that doubles our production capacity, adds 50 released games to our joint portfolio and several new titles are on their way out,” reads a statement from Zordix CEO Matti Larsson. “I am very impressed by Invictus management for running a profitable game company for 20 years. This is achieved by continuously developing and delivering a high number of new own titles under its own brands and with great success, especially in the exciting growing market China.”