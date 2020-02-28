Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Get a job: Industrial Toys is hiring a Senior Software Engineer

March 2, 2020 | By Staff
Senior Software Engineer, Industrial Toys @ EA

Location: Pasadena, California​

Industrial Toys is a AAA mobile developer founded by Halo veteran Alex Seropian. Our mission is to make games that are Mobile To The Core! We are currently working to bring cutting edge FPS gaming to your phone. If you’re interested in working with veteran mobile, console, and PC developers in creating new AAA experiences that will reach billions of mobile players around the world we would like to hear from you!

Responsibilities

  • Report to the Lead Game Engineer
  • Work on gameplay architecture
  • Have ownership on a sub-system, such as AI, weapons, player movement
  • Perform code reviews to ensure code quality
  • Mentor less experienced Engineers

Required Skills

  • 5+ years of professional experience in C++
  • Knowledge of vector math as it pertains to games
  • Experience in gameplay programming on shipped games

Preferred Skills

  • Experience with custom game engines or UE4
  • Good knowledge of game design
  • Understanding best use cases for different data structures
  • Mobile or console game development experience

Bonus Skills

  • FPS experience
  • Networked multiplayer programming
  • Low-level optimizations

Company Perks

  • Spacious 19,000 sqft 10th floor office with amazing views of the San Gabriel mountains, all of Pasadena, and Los Angeles (on a clear day)
  • Weekly Happy Hours, donuts and bagels.
  • Full kitchen with snacks, drinks, espresso machine and nitro cold brew
  • A game room with classic multi-arcade machines, modern consoles, and PC gaming stations
  • Foosball, Ping-pong table, and Cornhole game
  • EV charging
  • Motorized sit-stand desks
  • Private wellness room

