Get a job: Industrial Toys is hiring a Senior Software Engineer

Location: Pasadena, California​

Industrial Toys is a AAA mobile developer founded by Halo veteran Alex Seropian. Our mission is to make games that are Mobile To The Core! We are currently working to bring cutting edge FPS gaming to your phone. If you’re interested in working with veteran mobile, console, and PC developers in creating new AAA experiences that will reach billions of mobile players around the world we would like to hear from you!

Responsibilities

Report to the Lead Game Engineer

Work on gameplay architecture

Have ownership on a sub-system, such as AI, weapons, player movement

Perform code reviews to ensure code quality

Mentor less experienced Engineers

Required Skills

5+ years of professional experience in C++

Knowledge of vector math as it pertains to games

Experience in gameplay programming on shipped games

Preferred Skills

Experience with custom game engines or UE4

Good knowledge of game design

Understanding best use cases for different data structures

Mobile or console game development experience

Bonus Skills

FPS experience

Networked multiplayer programming

Low-level optimizations

Company Perks

Spacious 19,000 sqft 10th floor office with amazing views of the San Gabriel mountains, all of Pasadena, and Los Angeles (on a clear day)

Weekly Happy Hours, donuts and bagels.

Full kitchen with snacks, drinks, espresso machine and nitro cold brew

A game room with classic multi-arcade machines, modern consoles, and PC gaming stations

Foosball, Ping-pong table, and Cornhole game

EV charging

Motorized sit-stand desks

Private wellness room

