Control and Death Stranding lead BAFTA Games Awards 2020 nominations

BAFTA has announced the nominees for this year's British Academy Games Awards, and both Control and Death Stranding are leading the charge with a record-breaking 11 nominations each.

ZA/UM's debut title Disco Elysium has been nominated for seven awards including the coveted Best Game prize, while Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Life is Strange 2, and Outer Wilds have netted five nods apiece.

Indie darlings Knights and Bikes and Untitled Goose Game have also done well, securing nominations in four categories, while preposterously peculiar puzzler Wattam has picked up three nominations.

Other nominees include Luigi's Mansion 2, Sayonara Wild Hearts, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, Metro Exodus, and A Plague Tale: Innocence, which are in the running the take home the inaugural awards in new categories like Animation and Technical Achievement.

The British Academy is also preparing to recognize the work of voice performances for the first time at its 2020 ceremony, which will see the introduction of the Performer in a Leading Role and Performer in a Supporting Role categories.

You can find a select list of nominees below, or head on over to the official BAFTA website for the full rundown.

Best Game

Control -- Remedy Entertainment/505 Games

Disco Elysium -- ZA/UM/ZA/UM

Luigi's Mansion 3 -- Next Level Games/Nintendo

Outer Wilds -- Mobius Digital/Annapurna Interactive

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice -- FromSoftware/Activision

Untitled Goose Game -- House House/Panic

Debut Game

Ape Out -- Gabe Cuzzillo, Matt Boch, Bennett Foddy/Devolver Digital

Death Strandin g -- Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

Disco Elysium -- ZA/UM/ZA/UM

Katana Zero -- Askiisoft/Devolver Digital

Knights and Bikes -- Foam Sword/Double Fine Presents

Manifold Garden -- William Chyr Studio/William Chyr Studio

Evolving Game

Apex Legends -- Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts

Destiny 2 -- Bungie/Bungie

Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers -- Square Enix/Square Enix

Fortnite -- Epic Games/Epic Games

No Man's Sky: Beyond -- Hello Games/Hello Games

Path of Exile -- Grinding Gear Games/Grinding Gear Games

Game Design

Baba Is You -- Hempuli Oy/Hempuli Oy

Control -- Remedy Entertainment/505 Games

Disco Elysium -- ZA/UM/ZA/UM

Outer Wilds -- Mobius Digital/Annapurna Interactive

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice -- FromSoftware/Activision

Wattam -- Funomena/Annapurna Interactive

Narrative

Control -- Remedy Entertainment/505 Games

Disco Elysium -- ZA/UM/ZA/UM

Life is Strange 2 -- Dontnod Entertainment/Square Enix

Outer Wilds -- Mobius Digital/Annapurna Interactive

The Outer Worlds -- Obsidian Entertainment/ Private Division

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order -- Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts

Performer in a Leading Role

Laura Bailey as Kait Diaz in Gears 5

Courtney Hope as Jesse Faden in Control

Logan Marshall-Green as David in Telling Lies

Gonzalo Martin as Sean Diaz in Life is Strange 2

Barry Sloane as Captain Price in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Norman Reedus as Sam in Death Stranding

Technical Achievement

A Plague Tale: Innocence -- Asobo Studio/ Focus Home Interactive

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare -- Infinity Ward/Activision

Control -- Remedy Entertainment/505 Games

Death Stranding -- Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

Metro Exodus -- 4A Games/Deep Silver

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice -- FromSoftware/Activision

EE Mobile Game of the Year (voted for by the public)