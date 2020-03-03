Control and Death Stranding lead BAFTA Games Awards 2020 nominations

BAFTA has announced the nominees for this year's British Academy Games Awards, and both Control and Death Stranding are leading the charge with a record-breaking 11 nominations each.
ZA/UM's debut title Disco Elysium has been nominated for seven awards including the coveted Best Game prize, while Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Life is Strange 2, and Outer Wilds have netted five nods apiece.
Indie darlings Knights and Bikes and Untitled Goose Game have also done well, securing nominations in four categories, while preposterously peculiar puzzler Wattam has picked up three nominations.
Other nominees include Luigi's Mansion 2, Sayonara Wild Hearts, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, Metro Exodus, and A Plague Tale: Innocence, which are in the running the take home the inaugural awards in new categories like Animation and Technical Achievement.
The British Academy is also preparing to recognize the work of voice performances for the first time at its 2020 ceremony, which will see the introduction of the Performer in a Leading Role and Performer in a Supporting Role categories.
You can find a select list of nominees below, or head on over to the official BAFTA website for the full rundown.
Best Game
- Control -- Remedy Entertainment/505 Games
- Disco Elysium -- ZA/UM/ZA/UM
- Luigi's Mansion 3 -- Next Level Games/Nintendo
- Outer Wilds -- Mobius Digital/Annapurna Interactive
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice -- FromSoftware/Activision
- Untitled Goose Game -- House House/Panic
Debut Game
- Ape Out -- Gabe Cuzzillo, Matt Boch, Bennett Foddy/Devolver Digital
- Death Strandin g -- Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
- Disco Elysium -- ZA/UM/ZA/UM
- Katana Zero -- Askiisoft/Devolver Digital
- Knights and Bikes -- Foam Sword/Double Fine Presents
- Manifold Garden -- William Chyr Studio/William Chyr Studio
Evolving Game
- Apex Legends -- Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts
- Destiny 2 -- Bungie/Bungie
- Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers -- Square Enix/Square Enix
- Fortnite -- Epic Games/Epic Games
- No Man's Sky: Beyond -- Hello Games/Hello Games
- Path of Exile -- Grinding Gear Games/Grinding Gear Games
Game Design
- Baba Is You -- Hempuli Oy/Hempuli Oy
- Control -- Remedy Entertainment/505 Games
- Disco Elysium -- ZA/UM/ZA/UM
- Outer Wilds -- Mobius Digital/Annapurna Interactive
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice -- FromSoftware/Activision
- Wattam -- Funomena/Annapurna Interactive
Narrative
- Control -- Remedy Entertainment/505 Games
- Disco Elysium -- ZA/UM/ZA/UM
- Life is Strange 2 -- Dontnod Entertainment/Square Enix
- Outer Wilds -- Mobius Digital/Annapurna Interactive
- The Outer Worlds -- Obsidian Entertainment/ Private Division
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order -- Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts
Performer in a Leading Role
- Laura Bailey as Kait Diaz in Gears 5
- Courtney Hope as Jesse Faden in Control
- Logan Marshall-Green as David in Telling Lies
- Gonzalo Martin as Sean Diaz in Life is Strange 2
- Barry Sloane as Captain Price in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Norman Reedus as Sam in Death Stranding
Technical Achievement
- A Plague Tale: Innocence -- Asobo Studio/ Focus Home Interactive
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare -- Infinity Ward/Activision
- Control -- Remedy Entertainment/505 Games
- Death Stranding -- Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
- Metro Exodus -- 4A Games/Deep Silver
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice -- FromSoftware/Activision
EE Mobile Game of the Year (voted for by the public)
- Assemble With Care -- Ustwo/Ustwo
- Call of Duty: Mobile -- Timi Studios/Activision
- Dead Man's Phone -- Electric Noir Studios
- Pokemon Go -- The Pokémon Company, Niantic/Nintendo
- Tangle Tower -- SFB Games/SFB Games
- What the Golf? -- Triband/Triband