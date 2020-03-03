Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

March 3, 2020
March 3, 2020
Erica dev Flavourworks nets $650,000 to further develop tactile FMV tech

March 3, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
More: Console/PC, Production, Business/Marketing

Erica developer Flavourworks has raised an additional $650,000 to continue developing its cross-platform Touch Video technology. 

The latest cash injection comes from GC Tracker Fund and completes a Series A funding round worth $4.5 million, with the studio having previously netted $3.85 million last November.

Flavourworks made a splash last year when it launched Erica, a full motion video (FMV) game that blends live-action footage with tactile choices to deliver a movie-esque gameplay experience. 

The studio now hopes to build on that success by further investing in its patent-pending video engine, which it describes as "a combination of behind-the-scenes innovations, novel interaction methods, and the endless possibilities of an intuitive visual editor [that] allows us to deliver playable filmed worlds to wide audiences like never before."

 

