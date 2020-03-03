Erica dev Flavourworks nets $650,000 to further develop tactile FMV tech

Erica developer Flavourworks has raised an additional $650,000 to continue developing its cross-platform Touch Video technology.

The latest cash injection comes from GC Tracker Fund and completes a Series A funding round worth $4.5 million, with the studio having previously netted $3.85 million last November.

Flavourworks made a splash last year when it launched Erica, a full motion video (FMV) game that blends live-action footage with tactile choices to deliver a movie-esque gameplay experience.

The studio now hopes to build on that success by further investing in its patent-pending video engine, which it describes as "a combination of behind-the-scenes innovations, novel interaction methods, and the endless possibilities of an intuitive visual editor [that] allows us to deliver playable filmed worlds to wide audiences like never before."