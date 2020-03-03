Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
March 3, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
March 3, 2020
arrowPress Releases
March 3, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Why Destiny 2 is leaving cosmetic loot boxes behind and working to balance 'FOMO'

Why Destiny 2 is leaving cosmetic loot boxes behind and working to balance 'FOMO'

March 3, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
March 3, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Social/Online

Bungie has slowly been adapting its action MMO game Destiny 2 to better fit its resources now that the game is a self-published title. That process has involved a measured bit of trial and error as the team rolls out season-by-season changes, an evolution at the core of game director Luke Smith’s latest Director’s Cut on how and why certain things are shifting in Destiny 2.

Bungie studio director Luke Smith’s Directors Cut blogs always make for a good read, as they break down and speak plainly about many behind-the-scenes discussions that both Destiny 2 players and fellow game developers are likely to find interesting.

One of those changes include ending the sale of cosmetic “Bright Engram” loot boxes, and instead being upfront about what gear players are spending their hard bought in-game currency on. Smith explains that the previous system didn’t fit with the more transparent approach it wants to take toward in-game purchases, and will instead only offer Bright Engrams as a reward on the free side of Destiny 2’s season pass.

Another change, or really a thought process that’ll fuel future changes, involves figuring out how to offer players, both current and returning, enticing content when they play without leaning too heavily on that fear-of-missing-out feeling.

“We aren’t delivering the feeling of an evolving world," writes Smith. "Instead we are delivering the feeling of ephemeral private activities and rewards that go away. The Forsaken Annual Pass had its share of challenges (see last year’s [Directors Cut]), but it also had this awesome property: If I stopped playing for a Season, when I came back, there were a bunch of rewards and activities that I could catch up on."  

"What we’re discussing now – and which is early enough that things might still change – is how we focus our efforts around Seasons from a development standpoint, while also trying to create the moments that make memories, WHILE ALSO balancing the amount of 'fear of missing out.' This is a tricky balance, because these elements don’t connect neatly and, in many cases, they work against one another.” 

This rest of Smith’s Director’s Cut blog touches on why the team wants to find way to balance seasonal content with FOMO moving forward, how the team is dealing with Destiny 2’s ever-present power-creep problems for in-game gear, and why certain systems are evolving to make better use of the resources currently at Bungie’s disposal.

Related Jobs

Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[03.03.20]
Lead Environment Artist
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank CA or Durham NC, California, United States
[03.03.20]
Mid to Senior Engine Programmer (Tools)
AfterThought
AfterThought — Henderson, Nevada, United States
[03.03.20]
Unreal Engine 4 Programmer
Square Enix Co., Ltd.
Square Enix Co., Ltd. — Tokyo, Japan
[03.03.20]
Experienced Game Developer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image