Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
March 3, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
March 3, 2020
arrowPress Releases
March 3, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Google calls off I/O 2020 dev conference over coronavirus concerns

Google calls off I/O 2020 dev conference over coronavirus concerns

March 3, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
March 3, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Business/Marketing

Google is the latest company to call off its annual developer event, announcing today that the Google I/O 2020 event set to take place in California this May has been canceled.

The decision was made, like many other recent cancellations, due to the COVID-19 coronavirus currently circulating globally and just starting to make its presence known in the United States.

The announcement notes that the cancellation puts an end to all physical event plans and will refund those already registered, but adds that the company is considering “other ways to evolve Google I/O to best connect with our developer community” with the physical meet up called off.

Related Jobs

Schell Games
Schell Games — Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, United States
[03.03.20]
Talent Acquisition Specialist
Airship Syndicate
Airship Syndicate — Austin, Texas, United States
[03.03.20]
Mid to Senior Programmer
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[03.03.20]
Lead Environment Artist
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — BURBANK, California, United States
[03.03.20]
Sr Outsourcing Artist


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image