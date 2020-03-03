Google calls off I/O 2020 dev conference over coronavirus concerns

Google is the latest company to call off its annual developer event, announcing today that the Google I/O 2020 event set to take place in California this May has been canceled.

The decision was made, like many other recent cancellations, due to the COVID-19 coronavirus currently circulating globally and just starting to make its presence known in the United States.

The announcement notes that the cancellation puts an end to all physical event plans and will refund those already registered, but adds that the company is considering “other ways to evolve Google I/O to best connect with our developer community” with the physical meet up called off.