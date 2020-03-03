Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

March 3, 2020
TinyBuild and Guts & Glory dev HakJak open new studio in Idaho

March 3, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
TinyBuild has teamed up with HakJak to set up a new studio for the Guts & Glory developer in Boise, Idaho and is looking to staff up the new office.

The studio aims to develop with a focus on emergent gameplay, and already has one yet-unannounced title based on an unnamed “proven intellectual property” in the works.

In a press release, TinyBuild notes that the arrangement is the latest of several new studios it has quietly set up in recent memory, including a studio recently established for the Hello Neighbor dev team in the Netherlands.

“I'm extremely happy to have opportunities where we can build studios around talented individuals like HakJak,” said TinyBuild CEO Alex Nichiporchik in a statement. “He's developed Guts & Glory all by himself, and it was his first game - I can't wait to tell everyone about what he's now working on, and it will be a great case study where multiple companies came together to do something great.” 

