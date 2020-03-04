Google picks California as the home for its second Stadia studio

Google's Stadia Games & Entertainment branch today unveiled a new studio in California which aims to develop "exclusive games" for the company's nascent streaming game platform.

This comes roughly six months after the inaugural Stadia studio opened in Montreal, under the leadership of industry vet Jade Raymond, and the new Playa Vista studio will also be led by a veteran game dev: former Sony Santa Monica studio head Shannon Studstill.

Few details were given about what the new studio will be working on for Stadia, other than that it will be "new IP" designed in accordance with Games & Entertainment's remit to create (and assist other devs in creating) games which help the platform stand out.

More details on the new Playa Vista studio, as well as a link to potential job opportunities for curious devs, can be found in the full blog post.