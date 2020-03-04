Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
March 4, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
March 4, 2020
arrowPress Releases
March 4, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Google picks California as the home for its second Stadia studio

Google picks California as the home for its second Stadia studio

March 4, 2020 | By Alex Wawro
March 4, 2020 | By Alex Wawro
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Social/Online, Business/Marketing

Google's Stadia Games & Entertainment branch today unveiled a new studio in California which aims to develop "exclusive games" for the company's nascent streaming game platform.

This comes roughly six months after the inaugural Stadia studio opened in Montreal, under the leadership of industry vet Jade Raymond, and the new Playa Vista studio will also be led by a veteran game dev: former Sony Santa Monica studio head Shannon Studstill.

Few details were given about what the new studio will be working on for Stadia, other than that it will be "new IP" designed in accordance with Games & Entertainment's remit to create (and assist other devs in creating) games which help the platform stand out.

More details on the new Playa Vista studio, as well as a link to potential job opportunities for curious devs, can be found in the full blog post.

Related Jobs

Disbelief
Disbelief — Cambridge, Massachusetts, United States
[03.04.20]
Programmer
Disbelief
Disbelief — Cambridge, Massachusetts, United States
[03.04.20]
Junior Programmer, Cambridge, MA
Disbelief
Disbelief — Chicago, Illinois, United States
[03.04.20]
Junior Programmer, Chicago
Schell Games
Schell Games — Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, United States
[03.03.20]
VFX Game Artist


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image