Phoenix Games acquires Romanian live-ops company Studio Firefly

Phoenix Games has purchased Romanian live-ops company Studio Firefly for an undisclosed fee. The move is Phoenix Games' third acquisition in recent months, following its purchase of UK studio Well Played Games and German developer Promotion Software.

As reported by PocketGamer.biz, Studio Firefly offers live operations support to mobile developers around the world, and has two offices in Cluj-Napoca and Bucharest.

Phoenix chief exec Klaas Kersting, who launched the company in April last year to unite free-to-play devs and service providers under one banner, said Studio Firefly have a big role to play moving forward.

"Phoenix was built to address the needs of today's game developers, and it quickly became clear to us that a skilled live-ops studio would be an extremely valuable component in the Phoenix family," he explained.

"Phoenix provides game entrepreneurs the environment and resources they need to effectively build for long-term success. By adding Studio Firefly's skills to the family, we further our promise to our studios of creating the best ecosystem for their needs in the industry."