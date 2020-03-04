Longtime PlayStation dev Yumi Yang named head of Santa Monica Studio

Yumi Yang, a longtime PlayStation developer with nearly two decades experience at its Santa Monica Studio, has been named as the studio’s new head following the departure of Shannon Studstill.

PlayStation shared the announcement in a statement shared by IGN, saying that “her vast experience and deep understanding of the studio’s distinct creative DNA” leaves Yang “perfectly positioned to lead Santa Monica Studio to a bold and exciting future.”

Yang has spent close to 20 years at Santa Monica Studio, first joining the team as a senior producer back in 2001 and spending the last six years as the studio’s director of product development.

“Her project management prowess and meticulous oversight of 2018’s God of War helped the title fully realize its groundbreaking potential," reads that statement. “After nearly two decades and countless substantial contributions to Santa Monica Studio’s rich legacy, Yumi has the unquestioned respect and trust of her peers.”

As studio head, Yang fills the vacancy left by Studstill after today's announcement that she’d be heading up a new game development studio for Google Stadia.