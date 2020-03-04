Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
March 4, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
March 4, 2020
arrowPress Releases
March 4, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Longtime PlayStation dev Yumi Yang named head of Santa Monica Studio

Longtime PlayStation dev Yumi Yang named head of Santa Monica Studio

March 4, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
March 4, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC

Yumi Yang, a longtime PlayStation developer with nearly two decades experience at its Santa Monica Studio, has been named as the studio’s new head following the departure of Shannon Studstill.

PlayStation shared the announcement in a statement shared by IGN, saying that “her vast experience and deep understanding of the studio’s distinct creative DNA” leaves Yang “perfectly positioned to lead Santa Monica Studio to a bold and exciting future.”

Yang has spent close to 20 years at Santa Monica Studio, first joining the team as a senior producer back in 2001 and spending the last six years as the studio’s director of product development.

“Her project management prowess and meticulous oversight of 2018’s God of War helped the title fully realize its groundbreaking potential," reads that statement. “After nearly two decades and countless substantial contributions to Santa Monica Studio’s rich legacy, Yumi has the unquestioned respect and trust of her peers.”

As studio head, Yang fills the vacancy left by Studstill after today's announcement that she’d be heading up a new game development studio for Google Stadia.  

Related Jobs

Disbelief
Disbelief — Cambridge, Massachusetts, United States
[03.04.20]
Junior Programmer, Cambridge, MA
Disbelief
Disbelief — Chicago, Illinois, United States
[03.04.20]
Junior Programmer, Chicago
Schell Games
Schell Games — Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, United States
[03.03.20]
VFX Game Artist
Airship Syndicate
Airship Syndicate — Austin, Texas, United States
[03.03.20]
Mid to Senior Programmer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image