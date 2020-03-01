Get a Job: Join the Schell Games team as a VFX Game Artist

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania​

Our artists honor the unique aesthetic vision of each project and work to make all aspects of the experience beautiful. The team is comprised of 2D/conceptual artists, 3D modelers, technical and effects artists, and animators. We are seeking a talented VFX Game Artist to work on projects ranging from online worlds and handheld games to virtual reality experiences and themed interactive attractions.

You must demonstrate the ability to collaborate well with a multi­disciplined team, communicating constructively, both verbally and in writing, in order to create engaging and visually compelling game assets. The ideal candidate will have to be self-motivated and a collaborative team player who is able to work closely with the Art Director to be responsible for large sections of the game.

Our ideal candidate will have the ability to handle both technical and artistic issues during game development, as well as be able to work quickly in a team atmosphere with schedules and reliable milestone delivery, all while demonstrating the ability to respond professionally to feedback and art direction. This candidate should be highly creative, able to conceptualize, and possess an eye for motion. Passion for effects work and game visuals, with the ability to reach a wide range of styles within the media are crucial.

You will design, create and implement dynamic and dramatic in-game special effects in-engine (explosions, pyro, UI effects, magic, environmental effects, etc). You will work closely with designers, engineers, artists, and audio to inspire gameplay ideas and ensure that the effects meet design needs and stunning visuals. Our candidate should be comfortable using Maya, Photoshop, Unreal and/or Unity to create and implement VFX.

We’re looking for someone excited about cross­-disciplined collaboration and making great games with us!

REQUIREMENTS:

Portfolio of work must be available for review, displaying the use of particle systems, shaders, and mesh effects

Understanding of optimization limitations and methodology

Display excellent communication skills, both verbal and visual

Understanding of various methodologies for VFX creation

Experience in Unreal and/or Unity engine for the creation of VFX

Understanding of VFX/PostFX integration and performance impacts

DESIRED SKILLS:

Concept art foundational skills

Houdini experience

Knowledge of shader creation or shader based workflows

EDUCATIONAL BACKGROUND:

BS/BA/BFA degree in fine arts, animation, visual communication, or similar

