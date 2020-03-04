The ESA is 'actively assessing' new COVID-19 info, but says E3 is still on

The Entertainment Software Association has posted an updated statement on June’s E3 plans as concerns about the ongoing COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak continue to rise.

In that statement, the ESA says that E3 is currently still planned to take place in Los Angeles on June 9-11, but that it is actively “monitoring and evaluating the situation daily.”

The ESA’s updated comments come hours after the Los Angeles county declared a state of emergency, a step that ultimately allows local governments to better access and allocate funds for preventative measures and continue to monitor the virus’ spread. Los Angeles reported its first COVID-19-related death today, and has reported seven confirmed cases so far.

“The health and safety of our attendees, exhibitors, partners, and staff is our top priority,” reads the statement. “While the ESA continues to plan for a safe and successful E3 show June 9-11, 2020—we are monitoring and evaluating the situation daily. Our E3 team and partners continue to monitor COVID-19 via the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO). We are actively assessing the latest information and will continue to develop measures to further reduce health risks at the show.”