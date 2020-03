Newsbrief: Mobile publisher Playrix has acquired Armenian casual mobile game developer Plexonic for an undisclosed fee.

Founded in 2008, Plexonic has crated over 60 casual titles including Panda Jam, Pet Savers, and Stretch. The studio will be rebranded as Playrix Armenia moving forward, and will continue to be led by current CEO Gevorg Sargsyan.

Commenting on the move, Playrix co-founder Dmitri Bukhman said it wants to help Playrix Aermnia become the largest video game company in the region. The studio has already started work on its next project.