Call of Duty: Mobile devs scrap Zombies mode due to quality concerns

The Call of Duty: Mobile dev team have scrapped the popular shooter's Zombies mode because it wasn't up to scratch.

In a rather candid community update posted on Reddit, the team explained the limited-time mode has been pulled indefinitely because it "didn't reach the level of quality that we desire."

The mode will be removed on March 25, and the planned second map 'Nacht Der Untoten' will no longer be released in the global version of the game.

"One of the most frequently asked questions to these updates is 'what about Zombies mode?' Today, after extensive evaluation we are sharing that Zombies is being removed on March 25," reads the post.

"We had always mentioned it was limited but with no explicit end-date. We wanted to see the reception, see the feedback, and see how we can potentially shape the mode for the future. However, the mode just didn’t reach the level of quality that we desire."

An improved version of Zombies could be reintroduced in the future, but for now the developers will focus on supporting Multiplayer, Battle Royale, and Ranked Mode.