Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
March 5, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
March 5, 2020
arrowPress Releases
March 5, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Call of Duty: Mobile devs scrap Zombies mode due to quality concerns

Call of Duty: Mobile devs scrap Zombies mode due to quality concerns

March 5, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
March 5, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Smartphone/Tablet, Production, Business/Marketing

The Call of Duty: Mobile dev team have scrapped the popular shooter's Zombies mode because it wasn't up to scratch. 

In a rather candid community update posted on Reddit, the team explained the limited-time mode has been pulled indefinitely because it "didn't reach the level of quality that we desire." 

The mode will be removed on March 25, and the planned second map 'Nacht Der Untoten' will no longer be released in the global version of the game.

"One of the most frequently asked questions to these updates is 'what about Zombies mode?' Today, after extensive evaluation we are sharing that Zombies is being removed on March 25," reads the post. 

"We had always mentioned it was limited but with no explicit end-date. We wanted to see the reception, see the feedback, and see how we can potentially shape the mode for the future. However, the mode just didn’t reach the level of quality that we desire."

An improved version of Zombies could be reintroduced in the future, but for now the developers will focus on supporting Multiplayer, Battle Royale, and Ranked Mode.

Related Jobs

Airship Syndicate
Airship Syndicate — Austin, Texas, United States
[03.04.20]
Senior UX Designer
Disbelief
Disbelief — Cambridge, Massachusetts, United States
[03.04.20]
Programmer
Disbelief
Disbelief — Cambridge, Massachusetts, United States
[03.04.20]
Junior Programmer, Cambridge, MA
Disbelief
Disbelief — Chicago, Illinois, United States
[03.04.20]
Junior Programmer, Chicago


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image