Naughty Dog's The Last of Us is getting a live action adaptation courtesy of HBO

HBO has announced it has a series based on Naughty Dog’s game The Last of Us in the works, and is bringing on TLOU writer and creative director Neil Druckmann to help bring the adaptation to life.

Details shared by The Hollywood Reporter have the live action The Last of Us structured as an episodic show, and is set to be the first TV series tackled by Sony Pictures Television’s PlayStation Productions, which’ll be co-producing the show.

Sony Pictures Television Studios co-president Chris Parnell notes that the adaptation makes for “the first of many shows we intend to develop with our friends at PlayStation Productions.”

The Last of Us series is set to be headed up by Chernobyl showrunner Craig Mazin, with Naughty Dog president Evan Wells and Game of Thrones and Deadwood producer Carolyn Strauss on board as executive producers alongside Druckmann.

"From the first time I sat down to talk with Craig I was equally blown away by his approach to narrative and his love and deep understanding of The Last of Us," reads a statement from Druckmann. "With Chernobyl, Craig and HBO created a tense, harrowing, emotional masterpiece. I couldn't think of better partners to bring the story of The Last of Us to life as a television show."