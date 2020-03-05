APA: Video games' link to aggression doesn't tie games to violent behavior

“Attributing violence to violent video gaming is not scientifically sound and draws attention away from other factors.”

- The APA's updated wording aims to prevent lawmakers and media from misstating its earlier findings.

The American Psychological Association has updated its 2015 statement on the link between video games and aggression to make it clear that current research does not show video games lead to actual real-world violence.

The APA released an updated version this week which now plainly states as much, a change that Ars Technica says was driven by the fact that the media and policymakers have often, incorrectly, cited that 2015 resolution as evidence that video games cause violence.

“The following resolution should not be misinterpreted or misused by attributing violence, such as mass shootings, to violent video game use,” reads the updated resolution. “Violence is a complex social problem that likely stems from many factors that warrant attention from researchers, policy makers and the public. Attributing violence to violent video gaming is not scientifically sound and draws attention away from other factors.”