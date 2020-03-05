Steam Labs' latest addition is a dedicated News Hub for news and events

The folks behind Valve’s Steam Labs initiative have been hard at work churning out new and experimental features that could improve the overall Steam experience for developers and players alike.

The latest new tool to launch under Steam Labs builds on some of the concepts put forth in the platform’s Steam Library redesign by putting developer-made news posts, updates, and events front and center in the News Hub.

Experiment 009 gives Steam users a single page where they can find a feed of events and announcements for games in their library or wishlist, marked as a game to follow, or that Steam's algorithms think they’ll enjoy. Updates from the Steam Blog or even the Steamworks Blog for developers can end up in that feed as well.

Valve’s full News Hub rundown has more on what the experimental feature has to offer, though the team points out that one major benefit is that it puts active events on Steam front and center to help players that might not have seen those updates listed on a game’s library page.

As with other Steam Labs offerings, the News Hub hasn’t been integrated into the main Steam experience quite yet. Instead, Valve uses that time in the Labs program to gather reactions to tools, adjust as needed, and decide if its something that could improve Steam as a whole.

For example, a handful of new search options recently made the jump from Labs to Steam that started as a new algorithm for searches, but was expanded based on user feedback to improve a number of quality of life improvements for search as a whole.