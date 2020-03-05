Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
March 5, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
March 5, 2020
arrowPress Releases
March 5, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Steam Labs' latest addition is a dedicated News Hub for news and events

Steam Labs' latest addition is a dedicated News Hub for news and events
March 5, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
March 5, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Social/Online

The folks behind Valve’s Steam Labs initiative have been hard at work churning out new and experimental features that could improve the overall Steam experience for developers and players alike.

The latest new tool to launch under Steam Labs builds on some of the concepts put forth in the platform’s Steam Library redesign by putting developer-made news posts, updates, and events front and center in the News Hub.

Experiment 009 gives Steam users a single page where they can find a feed of events and announcements for games in their library or wishlist, marked as a game to follow, or that Steam's algorithms think they’ll enjoy. Updates from the Steam Blog or even the Steamworks Blog for developers can end up in that feed as well.

Valve’s full News Hub rundown has more on what the experimental feature has to offer, though the team points out that one major benefit is that it puts active events on Steam front and center to help players that might not have seen those updates listed on a game’s library page.

As with other Steam Labs offerings, the News Hub hasn’t been integrated into the main Steam experience quite yet. Instead, Valve uses that time in the Labs program to gather reactions to tools, adjust as needed, and decide if its something that could improve Steam as a whole.

For example, a handful of new search options recently made the jump from Labs to Steam that started as a new algorithm for searches, but was expanded based on user feedback to improve a number of quality of life improvements for search as a whole.

Related Jobs

Disbelief
Disbelief — Cambridge, Massachusetts, United States
[03.04.20]
Junior Programmer, Cambridge, MA
Disbelief
Disbelief — Chicago, Illinois, United States
[03.04.20]
Junior Programmer, Chicago
Schell Games
Schell Games — Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, United States
[03.03.20]
VFX Game Artist
Airship Syndicate
Airship Syndicate — Austin, Texas, United States
[03.03.20]
Mid to Senior Programmer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image