Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
March 5, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
March 5, 2020
arrowPress Releases
March 5, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

E3 loses creative directors iam8bit months before show

E3 loses creative directors iam8bit months before show

March 5, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
March 5, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    1 comments
More: Business/Marketing

iam8bit has fully dropped out of E3 2020, announcing over Twitter that the company will no longer be working alongside the E3 team to deliver the overhauled expo floor experience planned for the 2020 show this June.

“It’s with mixed emotions that @iam8bit has decided to resign as Creative Directors of what was to be an evolutionary #E32020 floor experience,” tweeted the iam8bit team. “We’ve produced hundreds of gaming + community events and it was a dream to be involved with E3. We wish the organizers the best of luck.”

The company was on board as the creative directors for E3’s showfloor experience, an overhaul and partnership that the ESA said in January was intended to “shake things up” and create a more involved expo floor experience with “ surprise guests, amazing stage experiences, access to insiders and experiential zones.”

The resignation comes comes as many members of the industry are keeping a watchful eye on the spread and developments of the COVID-19 coronavirus, though iam8bit notably doesn’t name heath concerns as the reason for its departure in that statement.

Though many early-year events have been called off or lost major participants due to COVID-19, the ESA just yesterday maintained that it plans for E3 to take place as planned in Los Angeles this June though it is keeping a watchful eye on any coronavirus-related updates as they develop.

We’ve reached out to the ESA for a statement and will update this story following a reply.

Related Jobs

Manticore Games
Manticore Games — San Mateo, California, United States
[03.05.20]
Backend Engineer
Airship Syndicate
Airship Syndicate — Austin, Texas, United States
[03.04.20]
Senior UX Designer
Disbelief
Disbelief — Cambridge, Massachusetts, United States
[03.04.20]
Programmer
Disbelief
Disbelief — Cambridge, Massachusetts, United States
[03.04.20]
Junior Programmer, Cambridge, MA


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image