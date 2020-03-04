Get a job: Join Disbelief as a Programmer

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: Cambridge, MA or Chicago, IL

Disbelief is a game development studio focusing on contracting and consulting services. We’ve worked with both AAA and independent studios to help their projects ship. Notable projects we’ve worked on include Gears 5, Borderlands 3, Gears of War 4, and Torn.

At Disbelief we value work-life balance, and want to create an alternative to the crunch-culture prevalent in game development. We also believe strongly in investing in our talent and our team. Disbelief is a place to puzzle out the solutions to cutting-edge problems in graphics and engine programming, but also a place where people can grow their careers and skill sets as valued members of a stable and close knit team.

Currently, we’re looking for a programmer. This opportunity is for a full-time position in Cambridge, MA or Chicago, IL. Programmers at Disbelief are called on to develop and debug in a variety of areas from game play to core engine programming. You are expected to learn new systems and projects as you grow as a developer. You are also expected to use your knowledge to solve problems both you and others in your team have

Key Responsibilities

Clearly communicate your work to others

Debug code

Estimate task work

Assess impact of issues on schedule

Write performant code and specialized systems

Document your code

Study version histories to guide current problems

Implement new system features

Skills and Requirements

BA/BS in Computer Science, or equivalent experience

Excellent communication skills, both verbal and written

1+ years of experience in writing software in C++

1+ years in game development, or 3+ in a related industry

Experience with version control with P4, git, or equivalent

Understanding of multi-threaded systems

Remote: No, but we do enjoy working from home up to two days a week, when project constraints allow.

Visa Sponsorship: No

Technologies: Most of our work is C++ of varying standards with a sprinkling of other languages as needed for tooling. We do a lot of graphics programming work, using shader languages and platform graphics APIs. Since we often are debugging the lower levels of systems, being able to read x64 or ARM assembly is useful. Primarily we work with Unreal Engine 4, but we also work with Unity and custom game engines. Our work uses rendering, physics, audio, VR, AR, and other APIs frequently. Our primary platforms are PC, Xbox One, PS4, Switch, and VR/AR devices.

