Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
March 5, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
March 5, 2020
arrowPress Releases
March 5, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Take-Two CEO: COVID-19 may make believers out of remote work skeptics in games

Take-Two CEO: COVID-19 may make believers out of remote work skeptics in games

March 5, 2020 | By Alex Wawro
March 5, 2020 | By Alex Wawro
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Social/Online, Business/Marketing

"One unexpected consequence [of the COVID-19 outbreak] is a lot of us who are skeptical about remote work are gonna be less skeptical about it."

- Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick, speaking today at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference.

Take-Two Interactive chief Strauss Zelnick told an audience at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference today that he expects the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak will make believers out of some remote work skeptics in the game industry.

"I actually think one of the things that might come out of this, if it’s as widespread as I think it will be, one unexpected consequence is a lot of us who are skeptical about remote work are gonna be less skeptical about it," Zelnick said. "I’m one of them, by the way; I’m not a big believer in remote work. But I think I may be surprised."

It's an illuminating response, one that came in answer to a question about whether or not the Take-Two CEO expects game makers working remotely due to COVID-19 concerns will be less productive than they would be in the office. The question specifically referenced Take-Two's staff in California, but it comes right as Bungie, Microsoft, and other companies are making a show of allowing employees to work remotely for an extended period.

"They’re gonna have to find a way to be just as productive at home," said Zelnick. "We have access to technology."

He went on to predict "a significant change, maybe a long-lasting change, in business travel" across the game industry as the COVID-19 outbreak continues and more business is conducted remotely via videoconferencing platforms like Zoom. 

Related Jobs

Manticore Games
Manticore Games — San Mateo, California, United States
[03.05.20]
Backend Engineer
Airship Syndicate
Airship Syndicate — Austin, Texas, United States
[03.04.20]
Senior UX Designer
Disbelief
Disbelief — Cambridge, Massachusetts, United States
[03.04.20]
Programmer
Disbelief
Disbelief — Cambridge, Massachusetts, United States
[03.04.20]
Junior Programmer, Cambridge, MA


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image