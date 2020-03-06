An upcoming UI tweak will make The Outer Worlds infinitely more accessible

The Outer Worlds developer Obsidian has been quietly working on a font scaling feature that'll let players adjust the size of the microscopic text in the sci-fi RPG.

It might seem like a small tweak, but it's one that'll make the title infinitely more accessible for anyone with sight issues -- or those who don't like their video games to double as an impromptu eye test.

UI programmer Nate McDorman showed off the new feature on Twitter, and as the gif below shows it's hard to overstate how much of a difference it makes in terms of readability.

McDorman explained he's been working on the feature for the last three months, and that the final version will allow players to toggle the font size using a customized slider. He also added that Obsidian knew about the font size issue before launch, but didn't quite ancitipate how big a problem it would become.

"Font size was an issue we knew about before launch, but didnt know how much of an issue it would be," he wrote. "Once the game launched, we knew it HAD to be fixed, regardless the time it would take, so I got to work."

Font scaling will arrive alongside Patch 1.3 later this week, which will also usher in other changes such as improved font visibility, ultra wide support, and multi-quest map tracking.