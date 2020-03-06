2K Games is the latest publisher to pull games from GeForce Now

All 2K Games titles have been removed from Nvidia's GeForce Now streaming service today, though the company representative making the announcement noted that Nvidia is working with 2K to get them back.

This is notable because, as Polygon points out, 2K (with a catalog that includes everything from Civilization VI to Borderlands 3) is just the latest in a string of high-profile publishers pulling some or all of their games from GeForce Now in the last month.

While GeForce Now (which allows subscribers to pay for access to remote computers capable of streaming PC games they own to other devices) has existed in some form for years, Nvidia only brought it out of beta last month. Since then, Activision Blizzard and Bethesda Softworks called on Nvidia to stop streaming all of their games (except Wolfenstein: Youngblood), as did The Long Dark developer Hinterland Studio.

"Sorry to those who are disappointed you can no longer play The Long Dark on GeForce Now," wrote Hinterland founder Raphael von Lierop at the time. "Nvidia didn't ask for our permission to put the game on the platform so we asked them to remove it. Please take your complaints to them, not us. Developers should control where their games exist."