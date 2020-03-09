Tim Sweeney says Epic will throw support behind Nvidia GeForce Now

Epic Games founder and chief exec Tim Sweeney said the Fortnite maker will "wholeheartedly" support Nvidia's GeForce Now cloud streaming platform.

Sweeney's endorsement comes as major publishers like Activision Blizzard, Bethesda Softworks, and 2K Games pull support for the service, which lets users access their existing game libraries from other platforms like Steam and the Epic Games Store.

Outlining his position on Twitter, Sweeney said Epic will be supporting the service with Fortnite and Epic Games Store titles that choose to participate, including exclusives, and intends to work on improving integration.

He also suggested other publishers should be throwing their weight behind GeForce Now rather than backing away, and called it the "most developer-friendly and publisher-friendly of the major streaming services."

"Game companies who want to move the game industry towards a healthier state for everyone should be supporting this kind of service," he wrote, before suggesting that services like GeForce will be "key players in ending the iOS and Google Play payment monopolies and their 30 percent taxes."

"Apple has decreed that these services aren’t allowed to exist on iOS, and therefore aren’t allowed to compete, which is megalomaniacal and won’t stand," he continued.

"Just waiting till later this year when Google is lobbying against Apple for blocking Stadia from iOS, while Google blocks GeForce Now, xCloud, and Fortnite from Google Play, and this whole rotten structure begins collapsing in on itself."