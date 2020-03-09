Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
March 9, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
March 9, 2020
arrowPress Releases
March 9, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Yes, Your Grace amasses $600,000 in revenue over launch weekend

Yes, Your Grace amasses $600,000 in revenue over launch weekend

March 9, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
March 9, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

Yes, Your Grace, a kingdom management RPG developed by Brave At Night and published by No More Robots, has made over $600,000 in revenue during its launch weekend. 

The title landed on Steam and GOG on March 6, and according to No More Robots founder Mike Rose is now on track to sell roughly 250,000 units on Steam alone during its first year. 

In an insightful Twitter thread, Rose highlighted some of the key factors behind that launch success, starting with the importance of collecting wishlists on Steam. 

"A ton of different factors played into the game's success, and it will be impossible for me to list them all here, but I'm going to attempt to say as many useful things as I can for anyone launching a game on Steam in the coming months," he wrote. 

"At launch we had 80,000 wishlists -- no doubt one of the biggest factors in the game's success. We achieved the majority of these through having a great trailer at the announcement, running a public beta for the game, and having great key art for the game." 

Expanding on that point, he revealed that Yes, Your Grace pulled in 30,000 wish lists during its public beta in November 2019, and also explained that translating the title into into a variety of languages had a notable impact on its launch performance.

"We had the game translated into German, French, Russia, Chinese, and Polish. Below is the breakdown of where sales came from -- note that the US only accounted for 27 percent of sales. Without translations, we may have ended up with one third of the sales we actually got." 

You can hear more from the No More Robots founder over on Twitter.

Related Jobs

Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[03.09.20]
Lead Environment Artist
Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[03.09.20]
Lead Producer
ArtCraft Entertainment, Inc.
ArtCraft Entertainment, Inc. — Austin, Texas, United States
[03.06.20]
Data Analyst
Heart Machine
Heart Machine — Culver City, California, United States
[03.06.20]
Technical Designer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image