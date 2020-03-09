Yes, Your Grace amasses $600,000 in revenue over launch weekend

Yes, Your Grace, a kingdom management RPG developed by Brave At Night and published by No More Robots, has made over $600,000 in revenue during its launch weekend.

The title landed on Steam and GOG on March 6, and according to No More Robots founder Mike Rose is now on track to sell roughly 250,000 units on Steam alone during its first year.

In an insightful Twitter thread, Rose highlighted some of the key factors behind that launch success, starting with the importance of collecting wishlists on Steam.

"A ton of different factors played into the game's success, and it will be impossible for me to list them all here, but I'm going to attempt to say as many useful things as I can for anyone launching a game on Steam in the coming months," he wrote.

"At launch we had 80,000 wishlists -- no doubt one of the biggest factors in the game's success. We achieved the majority of these through having a great trailer at the announcement, running a public beta for the game, and having great key art for the game."

Expanding on that point, he revealed that Yes, Your Grace pulled in 30,000 wish lists during its public beta in November 2019, and also explained that translating the title into into a variety of languages had a notable impact on its launch performance.

"We had the game translated into German, French, Russia, Chinese, and Polish. Below is the breakdown of where sales came from -- note that the US only accounted for 27 percent of sales. Without translations, we may have ended up with one third of the sales we actually got."

You can hear more from the No More Robots founder over on Twitter.