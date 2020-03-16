Mobile studio Bazooka Tango raises $2.5 million to expand portfolio

Mobile game studio Bazooka Tango has raised $2.5 million in seed funding to create new titles based on original and existing properties.

The funding round was led by BITKRAFT Esports Ventures, and will help the company establish a multi-genre portfolio that features "mobile adaptations of hit PC and console genres, novel cross-genre 'remixes,' and ambitious genre-defining titles."

Bazooka Tango's first project will be an all-new experience based on the Vainglory franchise, and will be developed in partnership with series custodian Super Evil Megacorp -- which was the previous home of Bazooka Tango co-founders Bo Daly and Stephan Sherman.

Christened Vainglory All Stars, the in-progress title will be built using Super Evil's proprietary E.V.I.L. game engine, and is expected to soft launch in spring.

"Rather than bringing triple-A to mobile, we want to help shape what mobile-first triple-A can really mean with new experiences for players," explained Daly, outlining the studio's broader development philosophy.

"Bazooka Tango has assembled a senior executive team with diverse backgrounds to create something from the ground-up that will support this next wave of mobile games and the new generation of mobile-first gamers."