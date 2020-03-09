Call of Duty: Warzone offers a free-to-play, cross-platform battle royale mode

Activision has revealed its long rumored new mode for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare as Call of Duty: Warzone, an add on that includes a 150-person, free-to-play battle royale mode.

Warzone isn’t the first battle royale to hit the Call of Duty series, but the low barrier of entry to this latest offering is certainly something of note. While Modern Warfare owners will receive a full day of early access to Warzone, the mode itself won’t require a copy of Modern Warfare to play and can also be downloaded as a free standalone experience.

According to info shared on the Activision blog, Warzone offers two kinds of showdowns: a loot-driven mode called Plunder and a more traditional battle royale mode, though even the standard last-person-standing game type lightly remixes the genre through things like a unique ‘redeployment’ mechanic.

Activision hasn't said much about what Warzone's microtransaction offerings will look like when it launches on March 10, but has said that the free-to-play title will take after Modern Warfare and offer both cross-platform play and cross-platform progression across PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC at launch.