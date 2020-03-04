Get a job: Join Remedy Entertainment as a Lead Producer

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: Espoo, Finland

Remedy Entertainment, the creator of Control®, Quantum Break®, Max Payne®, Alan Wake® and Death Rally®, and one of the leading independent game studios in the world, is looking for a Lead Producer for a key role working on Remedy’s projects.

We are looking for an experienced Lead Producer; a team player with excellent project management and communication skills, someone who is passionate to lead a group of experts at Remedy in the creation of our next projects.

Responsibilities

As part of the core project leadership team you own and drive the creation and delivery of the game project as a whole

Create and validate project’s resource requirements, schedules and milestone plans

Define the project deliverables and risks associated with development

Provide regular status reporting and capacity plan updates for the Executive Producer

Work with project leads and producers on the elaboration of achievable and efficient project plan

Actively optimize and improve work methods and best practices to drive team efficiency

Identify resource requirements and expectations

Identify production risks or constraints, and troubleshoot dependency problems

Ensure project scope and the quality expectations are met

Requirements and qualifications

4+ years of experience as a Lead Producer or Development Manager with at least 1 project shipped in a production leadership position

Excellent written and verbal English skills

Excellent project management skills

Strong critical thinking and problem-solving skills

Positive attitude with a team-oriented mindset

High motivation and capacity to learn new skills, use new tools and meet new people

Knowledge of production management software (Hansoft, MS Project or Jira)

What is in it for you?

Yes, you get to move to Finland where the quality of life is exceptional and cost of living is affordable

Moving to a new country can be intimidating, but our relocation service is there every step of the way to take care of you. You can concentrate on work, while we’ll take care of everything else

You will be offered competitive compensation with a bonus system

We work hard, but at Remedy we believe in a great work life balance. Happy people work better. In Finland you get up to 5 weeks of paid vacation every year. This is on top of public holidays and other special occasions

Above all, you get to work on awesome, unique video games that the global audience is interested in at a studio where your input is valued. We try our hardest to keep our team sizes and the work load sensible, so your contributions feel valuable

