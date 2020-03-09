Reggie Fils-Aimé to join GameStop board of directors

Former Nintendo of America president Reggie Fils-Aimé is joining GameStop’s board of directors next month, a shift that comes as GameStop continues to work toward its turnaround and image revamp.

Fils-Aimé is set to officially join the board on April 20, while other new additions—former Walmart president and CEO Bill Simon and former PetSmart president and CEO J.K. Symancyk—are effective immediately.

Four current members have also announced that they are stepping down from the Board of Directors in June 2020, while two additional members plan to do the same in 2021. GameStop notes in a press release that this represents a larger shift for the board as, following that first departure this summer, most of the board’s 10 members will have served for less than 2 years and the median tenure will drop from 8 years to 1.

The board refresh and new initiatives that aim to rotate fresh opinions into the circle moving forward are all part of a larger revamp GameStop is undergoing in the interest of bouncing back from an increasingly difficult string of rough quarters. The last year has seen GameStop close down hundreds of stores and lay off nearly two hundred staff as sales of video games and consoles continue to slide.

GameStop itself has made it a point to attribute declining sales to the coming end of the current console generation, but the company is meanwhile looking to find ways to increase interest and foot traffic to its physical stores through a series of potential overhauls, and bringing new voices to its board in the interest of capturing new perspectives.