Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
March 9, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
March 9, 2020
arrowPress Releases
March 9, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Reggie Fils-Aimé to join GameStop board of directors

Reggie Fils-Aimé to join GameStop board of directors

March 9, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
March 9, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Business/Marketing

Former Nintendo of America president Reggie Fils-Aimé is joining GameStop’s board of directors next month, a shift that comes as GameStop continues to work toward its turnaround and image revamp.

Fils-Aimé is set to officially join the board on April 20, while other new additions—former Walmart president and CEO Bill Simon and former PetSmart president and CEO J.K. Symancyk—are effective immediately.

Four current members have also announced that they are stepping down from the Board of Directors in June 2020, while two additional members plan to do the same in 2021. GameStop notes in a press release that this represents a larger shift for the board as, following that first departure this summer, most of the board’s 10 members will have served for less than 2 years and the median tenure will drop from 8 years to 1.

The board refresh and new initiatives that aim to rotate fresh opinions into the circle moving forward are all part of a larger revamp GameStop is undergoing in the interest of bouncing back from an increasingly difficult string of rough quarters. The last year has seen GameStop close down hundreds of stores and lay off nearly two hundred staff as sales of video games and consoles continue to slide.

GameStop itself has made it a point to attribute declining  sales to the coming end of the current console generation, but the company is meanwhile looking to find ways to increase interest and foot traffic to its physical stores through a series of potential overhauls, and bringing new voices to its board in the interest of capturing new perspectives.  

Related Jobs

Industrial Toys @ EA
Industrial Toys @ EA — Pasadena, California, United States
[03.09.20]
Senior Software Engineer - Gameplay
Airship Syndicate
Airship Syndicate — Austin, Texas, United States
[03.09.20]
Senior VFX Artist
Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[03.09.20]
Lead Environment Artist
Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[03.09.20]
Lead Producer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image