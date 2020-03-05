Game Developers Conference 2020 announces virtual awards and talk schedule

The organizers of the Game Developers Conference are excited to announce plans to stream talks during the week GDC 2020 would have taken place, March 16-20!

Thanks to submissions from many of the original speakers who had talks accepted for GDC 2020, organizers will be streaming speaker-recorded versions of the talks they would have given in person, for free all week (from 9am to 5pm PT) from March 16th through 20th.

The Independent Games Festival and Game Developers Choice Awards ceremonies will also stream virtually starting at 5pm PT (8pm ET) on Wednesday, March 18th for free on GDC's Twitch channel.

The virtual awards ceremony will feature the same hosts (Trent Kusters for the IGF and Kim Swift for the Game Developers Choice Awards) and identical awards categories planned for the original physical event -- with the exception of the alt.ctrl.GDC award, which will not be awarded this year.

Directly before the awards at 4pm PT (7pm ET) on March 18th, Double Fine & iam8bit will debut a virtualized 2020 edition of its Day of the Devs showcase. Your gateway to discovering upcoming indie darlings is now beamed straight onto your device of choice via the official GDC stream. Day Of The Devs: GDC Edition Direct promises "visual beauty, charming design, poignant voices, and just plain cool games."

In addition, all streamed GDC 2020 talks will be available for free on GDC Vault and many will be posted to GDC's YouTube channel in the next few weeks and months.

GDC 2020 speakers also have the opportunity to submit their talk even after the physical event would have occurred, so keep watching GDC Vault and Twitter as more free talks are added!

The most up-to-date streaming schedule for GDC 2020's free virtual talks, which will also include additional surprises and features, will be posted to a special section of the GDC website this Friday, March 13.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent Informa Tech

