First-party PlayStation exclusive Horizon Zero Dawn arrives on PC this summer

Horizon Zero Dawn, the PlayStation 4 exclusive from PlayStation-owned Guerrilla Games, is officially launching on PC later this year, though the port doesn’t necessarily mean all PlayStation exclusives will follow suit.

PlayStation Worldwide Studios head Herman Hulst confirmed the already-rumored port in a Q&A over on the PlayStation Blog, adding that the team at Guerrilla plans to share more information on exactly what that Horizon Zero Dawn PC port will include “pretty soon.”

PlayStation itself looks to be on board to publish the title once it comes to PC, though the post makes no mention of which storefronts it’ll favor once the port launches.

All in all, the push shows that PlayStation isn’t above bringing its major internally developed games to new audiences by porting to new platforms, though Horizon Zero Dawn itself still enjoyed x years as a PlayStation 4 exclusive before any new platform release was made official.

With that launch, Horizon Zero Dawn will be come one of the few games first launched as exclusives to cross over to PC this generation, following in the footsteps of SIE-developed MLB The Show 20 and Kojima Productions’ third-party exclusive Death Stranding.

Despite those recent launches, Hulst maintains that Horizon Zero Dawn’s PC debut isn’t a sign of a larger shift. Rather, he says the game was a particularly good fit for PC so, in this case, a port made sense.

“I think it’s important that we stay open to new ideas of how to introduce more people to PlayStation, and show people maybe what they’ve been missing out on,” explains Hulst. “And to maybe put a few minds at ease, releasing one first-party AAA title to PC doesn’t necessarily mean that every game now will come to PC. In my mind, Horizon Zero Dawn was just a great fit in this particular instance.”

“We don’t have plans for day and date [PC releases], and we remain 100% committed to dedicated hardware.”