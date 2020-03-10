Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

March 10, 2020
Sayonara Wild Hearts dev signs multi-year partnership with Annapurna Interactive

Sayonara Wild Hearts dev signs multi-year partnership with Annapurna Interactive

March 10, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
March 10, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Production, Business/Marketing

Telling Lies and Outer Wilds publisher Annapurna Interactive has agreed a multi-year partnership with Swedish developer Simogo. 

The agreement will see the pair work together to develop and publish a range of games across multiple platforms, and formalizes a relationship that began when the duo linked up to create and release Sayonara Wild Hearts

Commenting on the move, Annapurna president Nathan Gary said the company has been keeping tabs on Simogo for some time, and said the pair will strive to create "amazing experiences together."

Simogo has created a string of acclaimed titles since being founded back in 2010, including familiar names like Year Walk, Device 6, The Sailor's Dream, and most recently Sayanora Wild Hearts

Annapurna, meanwhile, has garnered a reputation for publishing intimate, quirky, and sometimes surreal games like Wattam, Kentucky Route Zero, Gone Home, and Donut County.

