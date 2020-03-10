Mod.io raises $1 million to help game devs support user-generated content

Mod.io has secured $1 million in seed funding in a round led by Play Ventures, with the goal of expanding its platform and bringing its mod-enabling tools to more game developers.

The service aims to make it easier for game developers to bring support for user-generated content and mods to their own creations, and has so far been picked up by the teams behind titles like Mordhau, Descenders, and 29 other games to do just that.

With the additional funding, the Mod.io team plans to further expand to cover consoles, mobile, and VR and forge partnerships with more indie and triple-A studios.