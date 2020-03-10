Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Game Informer lays off 6 staff in restructure as publisher Cathy Preston retires

March 10, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
March 10, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
More: Business/Marketing

Another restructure has caused layoffs at Game Informer, making for the second major layoff at the GameStop-owned publication in the last year. At the same time, Game Informer publisher Cathy Preston has retired from the company.

Game Informer Andy McNamara shared news of Preston’s retirement in a post to the site today, noting also that six other staff members have been laid off from Game Informer this week as well.

“Cathy’s retirement comes as we restructure the business unit here at Game Informer,” writes McNamara. “Unfortunately, that means we are also saying goodbye to six other great people who were a part of what makes this place so special and were integral to Game Informer's success story.”

This most recent round of layoffs comes only 7 months after Game Informer was hit during a larger wave of layoffs at parent company GameStop. That round saw 120 people, then 14 percent of the company, laid off from GameStop as a whole, including a portion of Game Informer’s editorial staff and others that worked on the publication.

