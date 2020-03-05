Get a job: Insomniac Games is looking for Mid to Senior Engine Programmers

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Location: Burbank CA or Durham NC

Insomniac Games is looking for Mid to Senior Engine Programmers to join our Core team and focus on our internal game development tool suite. If you have experience and interest in working with build systems, creative asset editors, internal UX and usability strategies, or modern procedural content techniques, we'd love to hear from you. Along with your resume, please include a cover letter or other brief description of why you're interested in the position

Insomniac's Core team is responsible for our industry-leading technical foundation for triple-A game development. We develop tools and technology to build and power titles like Marvel's Spider-Man, Stormland, and Ratchet & Clank. As a principle, we strive to be open and generous in sharing our advancements with the game development community through conference presentations, public posting, and self-run conferences.

Responsibilities and Expectations:

Demonstrate exceptional communication abilities, both written and verbal, for purposes of collaboration, education, and mentorship

Design and develop new engine technology for the production of current and future games

Design and implement efficient low-level systems to support higher-level programmers & pipelines

Maintain and support our existing game engine technology while in use by production teams

Rethink, refactor, and rewrite existing systems as necessary

Contribute innovative and original ideas towards all aspects of game production and development

Work proactively with your lead to identify technical risks and generate solutions

Work independently to complete assigned projects with limited supervision

Provide technical leadership and tutelage in areas of specialization

Advise and mentor programmers both within and external to your area of expertise

Keep current with the technological developments and advancements in the game industry

Analyze code for performance and optimization opportunities

Document functionality and implementation details for production and other engineers

Other duties may be assigned



Desired Qualifications:

Master's degree or equivalent, or more than 7 years related experience and/or training, or an equivalent combination of education and experience

Fluency in C++, and experience with C and assembly programming

Strong grasp of mathematical concepts and analysis techniques as they apply to game engine programming

If this is an opportunity that you would like to pursue, please apply directly on our website. Please note that we have multiple positions open for this role. Thank you!

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.



Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.



Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.